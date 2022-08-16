Culture FIX: Aug. 17-23

Visual art leads the pack this week, but there is something for all y’all, trust me. Hang on to that summer simmer, My Friends.

Pianist Vijay Venkatesh Soprano Victoria Okafor

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, Summermusik 2022 | Various. 513-723-1102. DETAILS: This annual festival debuted in 2016 and is really beginning to hit its stride. The programming is outstanding and the performances are too. And in terms of classical music in August, it is about the only game in town. The more intimate performances are likely to sell out, so don’t wait.

Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. SOLD OUT “Clarinet on the Rocks,” curated and performed by CCO principal John Kurokawa (New Riff Distillery)

Aug. 17, 9:15 p.m. Encore (20 seats remain)

Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m. Eckart Preu commentary and film screening of “Chocolat” (Esquire Theatre)

Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m. “The Power of the Muse,” music of Boulanger, Clara Schumann and Mahler Symphony No. 4. Eckart Preu, conductor; Vijay Venkatesh, piano; Victoria Okafor, soprano (SCPA Corbett Theatre)

Aug. 21, 4 p.m. “Kissed by the Muse,” chamber music and songs. Eckart Preu, conductor; Vijay Venkatesh, piano; Victoria Okafor, soprano (Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church)

Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. SOLD OUT “SoundWaves,” music reflective of water and water creatures (Newport Aquarium)

Aug. 23, 9:15 p.m. Encore

ccocincinnati.org

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Cincinnati Landmark Productions, “Carousel” | 7:30 p.m. Incline Theater, Price Hill. 513-241-6550. DETAILS: “Carousel” was Richard Rodgers’ favorite of his collaborations with Oscar Hammerstein II, but today it is more controversial for its somewhat apologetic perspective on domestic violence. Despite that, it’s still a powerful musical experience chock full of great songs: “If I Loved You,” “June is Busting Out All Over” and, of course, “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” There’s also the remarkable opening “Carousel Waltz” pantomime sequence. Runs Wednesday-Sunday through Sept. 11.

cincinnatilandmarkproductions.com

Ralph Tyree: “Aspen Alley”

Cincinnati Nature Center, “Nature in Focus” | 6:30-8 p.m. Milford. DETAILS: Here’s an idea for a lovely late summer afternoon and evening: Knock off work early, head to the Nature Center for a brisk hike among some of the oldest and largest trees in the area, then stick around for this opening reception featuring nature-focused photography by Ralph Tyree. You might even thank me later. Reception is free, but registration required. Daily park admission applies, I believe. On display through Sept. 10.

cincynature.org

Thursday, Aug. 18

Eva G. Farris Gallery, “Reverent Boundaries” | Artist talk: 3:30 p.m. Reception: 4-7 p.m. Thomas More University. Crestview Hills. 859-344-3300. DETAILS: Former TMC Art Gallery director Carol Grape returns with a new exhibit – an artful appreciation of the handkerchief in its many roles. The pandemic of 1918 urged the use of hankies as a means of stopping the spread of a deadly disease. Today the face mask has become the new hanky. Throughout history, conventions of civility have dictated a set of rules and codes of behavior and defined the social norms. Runs through Sept. 8.

thomasmore.edu

Dr. Mark Lomax II

It’s Commonly Jazz, Mark Lomax Quartet | 6 p.m. Seasongood Pavilion, Eden Park. DETAILS: This third of four Thursday evenings of August jazz highlights the music of Columbus-based drummer/composer Mark Lomax. His recent work has focused on the deep connections of jazz to its roots in the African continent. This is must-hear music, a very special opportunity.

itscommonlyjazz.com

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, “Beyond Guilt” | 5:45-7:45 p.m. The Banks. 513-333-7500. DETAILS: This visual experience intends to tell stories of those impacted by over-sentencing and over-punishment. Through a collection of candid photographs taken by Cincinnati artist/activist Harriet Kaufman, six short films by students at NKU, and a curatorial research team from The Ohio State University, we are shown the human consequences of second chances and the ethical necessity to see and treat people beyond their guilt. Continues through Nov. 27.

freedomcenter.org

Friday, Aug. 19

Fitton Center, 2022-2023 Season Launch | 5-9 p.m. Downtown Hamilton. DETAILS: I love this idea of throwing a big party to annouce your upcoming season. You can tour art galleries, classrooms, studios, performance, rehearsal and event spaces, all while sampling dinner by-the-bite, cash bar and live music. The Fitton Center hosts and produces a mountain of events each year. Check out what’s on the schedule.

www.fittoncenter.org

Saturday, Aug. 20

Andy Warhol (American, 1928–1987), “Soup Can (Cream of Mushroom),” 1962, oil on canvas,

Alice K. and Harris F. Weston Collection, L53.2004

Cincinnati Art Museum, Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Collection | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Eden Park. DETAILS: The CAM is unveiling highlights from the mostly 20th-century art collection of the late Alice F. and Harris K. Weston. A major portion of the Weston’s modern and contemporary art collection was bequeathed to the CAM in 2019. The show will feature key works, including Andy Warhol’s “Soup Can (Cream of Mushroom),” Man Ray’s “N for Nothing,” Joseph Cornell’s “The Sun Series” and Josef Albers’s “Study for Homage to the Square: Blue Spring.”

www.cincinnatiartmuseum.org/

City Flea in full bloom

City Flea | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Washington Park, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: This month’s curated urban flea market is special because there is a Kids Market component. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., City Flea is giving local kids a venue to showcase their wares, feel empowered, and for them to get an idea of what it’s like to own and run a small business. Application period is long closed, in case your budding maker might be interested. But the presumed enthusiasm factor is worth making the trip, I think.

thecityflea.com

Contemporary Arts Center, “The Regional” Gala | 5 p.m.-midnight. CAC, downtown. DETAILS: Black-tie-optional event features food, drink, entertainment, after party and silent auction. Guest speakers: Mayor Aftab Pureval and Cal Cullen. Gala co-chairs are Reggie Harris and Aaron Shield. Honorees include Sara and Michelle Vance-Waddell and Toilynn O’Neal-Turner. Emcee will be the singular Pam Kravetz. Tickets start at $150. If that’s a bit steep for you at this late date, check out that Afterparty, featuring cash bar, regional DJs, dance party, photo booths and performances. Only $20, with CAC members (18+) free.

www.cincycac.org/gala

Pool Party photos by Tina Gutierrez

Wave Pool, Pool Party and 9×18 Parking Lot Art Fair | Noon-5 p.m. Corner of Rachel St. and Colerain Ave., Camp Washington. DETAILS: A whole different kind of visual arts fundraiser takes place over in The Camp. This is a much more casual and kooky al fresco affair. In addition to food, drinks and live music, you can also participate in carnival games, a silent auction of local goodies, and artist-in-residence Nikita Gross will offer live psychedelic portrait making.

www.wavepoolgallery.org

Sunday, Aug. 21

Hope4Ukraine, Ukrainian Summer Festival | noon-7 p.m. Kolping Center, Mt. Healthy. DETAILS: Family-friendly festival celebrating the warm and expressive culture of Ukraine with live music, a crafts and artisan market, kids zone, cultural pavilion with art classes and educational activities for all ages, plus raffle baskets, auctions, Ukrainian food and a refreshment garden. Proceeds support hospitals in war zones in Ukraine.

www.facebook.com

Washington Park, OTR Performs | 6 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Two reasons to make plans for this show by the Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra: 1) It’s rare to hear this superb ensemble during the summer months. 2) You get to learn of plans for their 2022-23 concert season. What makes this group special is the amount of fresh, original material they perform, especially exceptional arrangements by music director Eric Lechliter and others.

washingtonpark.org/events