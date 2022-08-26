Clovernook Center announces new signature event: ‘Vision Over Sight’

Fundraiser seeks to raise essential funds to support the inclusion and accessibility for those who are blind and visually impaired.

Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired is excited to announce a new signature event – “Vision Over Sight” – which encompasses a weekend of activities for the blind and visually impaired community.

The celebration kicks off on Thursday, February 23, 2023, with the 7th annual Ohio Regional Braille Challenge, which is open to students of all abilities, even emerging braille readers, giving them a chance to qualify for the national competition. Students in grades 1-12 from all over Ohio will gather at Clovernook Center to test their braille skills in five categories: reading comprehension, spelling, charts and graphs, proofreading and braille speed and accuracy.

“Being literate in braille is vitally important to the quality of life and future success of children who are blind or visually impaired,” said Clovernook Center President/CEO Chris Faust. “The Ohio Regional Braille Challenge is one way we are encouraging children to develop the same important learning tools as sighted kids – reading, writing, comprehension, sentence structure and more. Plus, this event offers kids the chance to meet new friends from all over the state and catch up with old friends whom they have not been with since the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Following the Braille Challenge on Friday, February 24, 2023, Clovernook Center’s Youth Adaptive Sports & Leisure Program takes center stage as children who are blind or visually impaired and their families will have the opportunity to participate in a day of fun, recreational activities. A schedule of events will be released at a later date.

“All kids deserve the chance to play regardless of their abilities,” said Fred Neurohr, Program Coordinator at Clovernook Center. “Our Youth Adaptive Sports & Leisure Program allows kids who are blind or visually impaired the chance to try modified sports they might not be able to otherwise.”

The weekend will conclude with the inaugural Vision Over Sight Dinner and Awards Celebration on Saturday, February 25, 2023, honoring visionaries and advocates for the blind and visually impaired community. The event will take place at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. It will feature dinner, an awards celebration and both live and silent auctions to raise money for Clovernook Center’s mission and vision to ensure universal accessibility and inclusion for people who are blind or have low vision.

“Our new signature event culminates with a wonderful dinner and awards ceremony celebrating the great work and advocacy happening in our community,” said Faust. “This annual event will continue throughout the years to promote literacy, celebrate our community and raise funds to support our mission.”

Save the date for Vision Over Sight that will run February 23-25.

The Ohio Regional Braille Challenge and Youth Adaptive Sports & Leisure Day are open to children who are blind or visually impaired and their families.

The Vision Over Sight Dinner and Awards Celebration will support the inclusion and accessibility for those who are blind or visually impaired. Tickets to the Vision Over Sight Dinner and Awards Celebration are available now.

To learn more about Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired, visit clovernook.org.

This content provided and sponsored by Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired.