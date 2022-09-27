Wolfs donate $1 million to NKU

Cincinnati philanthropists David and Nancy Wolf have extended their commitment to justice and fairness through a $1 million gift to Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law to endow a faculty chair in legal ethics and professionalism.

The David and Nancy Wolf Chair in Ethics and Professional Identity is the first endowed faculty position in the history of the 129-year-old law school.

David Wolf, whose professional career has focused on real estate development, is a 1965 graduate of Chase.

Nancy and David Wolf

“The Wolfs’ generous gift will assure generations of law students have access to faculty and other experts devoted to seeking justice and equity through law,” said Judith Daar, the Ambassador Patricia L. Herbold Dean at Chase College of Law. “At Chase, we share their faith in legal education to instill core ethical values and a sense of professional identity in tomorrow’s leaders.”

The Wolfs are widely recognizable in Cincinnati philanthropy through the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center at the Cincinnati Museum Center and the Nancy and David Wolf Gallery of the Cincinnati Art Museum, which displays rotating collections of art that they have donated to the museum. The couple also lends support to the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, Jewish Community Center, Cincinnati public schools and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

At Chase, their endowment of the David and Nancy Wolf Chair in Ethics and Professional Identity enables the law school to expand education in the areas of ethical conduct and social justice and reflects their long-held commitment to those causes.

“Lawyers play a significant role in shaping a just society,” David Wolf said. “My experience at Chase gives me confidence our gift will help educate and inspire generations of attorneys to embrace the highest ethical standards in their professional endeavors.”

In addition to establishing the Wolf Chair, the gift supports other aspects of the law school’s programming related to ethics and professionalism, including enhancements to pro bono and public interest service by Chase students, training in diversity, equity and inclusion, recruitment of an ethicist-in-residence and development of lectureships in ethics and professional responsibility.

“We are grateful for the generosity and support of the Wolfs for our Chase College of Law,” NKU President Ashish Vaidya said. “This gift will allow the college to build upon its excellent work in preparing students for the world by teaching them to be ethical in their work of law and social justice, both of which align with values of NKU.”