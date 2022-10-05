Hubbard, Burrow activate foundations

Two of the Cincinnati Bengals’ most popular players made announcements this week signaling deeper support for the Greater Cincinnati community.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow announced the launch of a nonprofit foundation – along with his parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow – to help meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues.

Cincinnati native and Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard is teaming up with Crayons to Computers and the Cincinnati/Dayton division of Kroger to provide students nutritional and educational support through his foundation’s first program, Hubbard’s Cupboards.

Hubbard’s Cupboards will serve as an on-site supplement to fill needs that arise, like when a student needs a new backpack to start the school year or a healthy snack during a long day. Each cupboard will be filled during the school year with core school supplies and hygiene products from Crayons to Computers, as well as healthy snacks from Kroger.

Four schools within the Mt. Healthy schools are the first to participate in the program for 2022-23, including Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School, Mt. Healthy North Elementary, Mt. Healthy South Elementary and Mt. Healthy Early Learning Center. A fifth school to be named soon will also be participating. Joining the Sam Hubbard Foundation in support of this program local corporations with a deep history of giving back: ProLink Staffing, SugarCreek and Profill Solutions.

“This new collaboration with the Sam Hubbard Foundation and Kroger provides an at-school reserve of supplies and healthy snacks for those situations and needs that pop up,” said Amy Cheney, Crayons’ president and CEO. “Our hope is that these stocked cupboards will decrease the stress and disruptions in the classroom by having these essentials available when and where they are needed.”

Meanwhile, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow announced the launch of a nonprofit foundation – along with his parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow – to help meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. The Joe Burrow Foundation will provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana.

“I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” said Burrow. “This foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio, following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well.”

Burrow will serve as president of the foundation’s executive board. Robin Burrow will serve as secretary and treasurer Jimmy Burrow will serve as vice president.