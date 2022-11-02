Cincinnati Cancer Advisors adding expertise, extending reach with new hire

Cincinnati Cancer Advisors is adding a cancer specialty expert to its team of second opinion consultants. As of Nov. 7, Dr. Robin Zon will bring her background and experience in breast cancer to augment CCA’s service offerings.

Dr. Robin Zon

Cincinnati Cancer Advisors is a provider of no-cost second opinions to recently diagnosed cancer patients seeking reassurance and confirmation or guidance to explore further options. For those in or near Greater Cincinnati, this local service can save patients from having to travel to cancer centers elsewhere.

Cincinnati Cancer Foundation, which helps support CCA, was recently awarded a grant from the Marge Schott Foundation, according to Steve Abbott, foundation executive director. The grant is intended to help CCA build a practice area around breast cancer to complement their expertise in melanoma, as well as colon, rectal and lung cancer.

“Dr. Zon’s expertise helps put us in a position to provide better outcomes for breast cancer patients,” said Abbott.

CCA’s next goal is to add someone primarily focused on prostate cancer. This would give the relatively small practice subspecialist-level expertise in the top five cancer specialties, accounting for approximately 80% of all cancer diagnoses. “Pretty phenomenal for a small practice,” said Abbott.

CCA is also looking to Dr. Zon to help refine and build CCA’s tele-health practice in order to better serve patients who cannot easily visit and provide a pathway to future growth. “It allows us to extend our reach,” said Abbott.

Dr. Robin Zon comes to CCA from the suburban South Bend, Ind./Southwest Michigan area, where she practices in Elkhart and Mishawaka. She is physician emeritus and former president/CEO of Michiana Hematology Oncology PC, the largest team of board certified oncologists in northern Indiana.

Dr. Zon has pioneered the use of telehealth in oncology, having made several recent presentations for the American Society of Clinical Oncology, particularly pertaining to standards and practice. She was honored with ASCO’s Distinguished Achievement Award in 2020 and is on the ballot to serve as next ASCO president.

She and her husband have grown daughters in Charlotte and Chicago, and two dogs, ages 11 and 2. Her passions include fine wine, jazz – specifically jazz fusion – and travel.

We asked Dr. Zon to weigh in on several key questions about this new appointment…

What made this position attractive to you, professionally and personally?

I was in the midst of a career change trajectory and had been speaking to CCA’s Dr. Phil Leming about it. He had mentioned this opportunity which seemed very attractive to me –especially since I have done quite a bit of work with teleoncology at a national and international level. It was clear to me that this would offer an opportunity to implement teleoncology, as well as continue to see patients – especially in my area of expertise and interest, breast cancer. —– After I met all the colleagues at Cincinnati Cancer Advisors I felt very comfortable with their expertise and compassion – caring for patients in a way that would enhance cancer care.

What do you feel you bring to this new position?

I have been in the oncology field for over 30 years. I’ve had tremendous experience, not only practicing full-time and managing community cancer medicine, but also in research, education and advocacy. With this very deep expertise in both caring for patients as well as being involved in these other areas of the cancer care mission, I hope to bring my expertise into CCA with the goal of enhancing and complementing the already existing incredible expertise that exists within CCA.

What is the best thing about being an oncologist?

I truly believe that being an oncologist is the absolute best physician specialty. What I really enjoy and love is that every day when I wake up, there’s something new that will help a patient. In the three decades I have been in oncology care I have witnessed incredible advances that not only have translated to improvement in cancer survival, but also to improved cancer prevention and quality of life – thus allowing patients with cancer to live their lives to their fullest. There is great satisfaction, and at the same time it is very humbling and a gift to be able to witness such change over my career.

What is the value of telehealth sessions, especially in this context?

We learned during COVID-19, and even prior to COVID-19, that telehealth is certainly an adjunct to the care of patients, both with and without cancer. Specifically for patients with cancer, telehealth visits can help allow patients to seek second opinions – as in the case of the CCA – without having to travel distances and spend money and time to do so. I personally hope teleoncology will be able to help address some of the equity issues related to patient access to care. In addition, teleoncology is being incorporated in a number of ways, including research and patient-related outcomes that will help improve their care overall. Teleoncology is not meant to replace face-to-face visits, but to enhance the care of patients. I look forward to being able to use teleoncology with CCA to help patients and their families as they deal with their cancer diagnosis and treatments.

