Two nonprofits awarded $400K

Two Cincinnati nonprofits have been named among 106 nonprofits nationally to participate in a Bank of America accelerator program – with each getting $200,000 over two years.

College Hill CURC and Last Mile Food Rescue have been named the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders for their work addressing economic mobility, food insecurity and workforce development.

Besides the money, each organization will receive leadership training for the executive director and an emerging leader on topics ranging from increasing financial sustainability, human capital management and strategic storytelling, joins a network of peer organizations across the U.S. and gets the opportunity to access capital to expand their impact.

Far right, Kate Green, COO of CHCURC

The program continues to be among the nation’s largest investments into nonprofit leadership development.

“College Hill CURC and Last Mile Food Rescue are organizations whose sole purpose are to make our community stronger, healthier and economically stable,” said Mark Ryan, Bank of America’s Cincinnati president. “As Neighborhood Builders, both organizations will be able to scale their operations to continue doing the most good for the Tri-State region.”

The College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation works closely with its neighborhood to revitalize the Hamilton Avenue Business District in Cincinnati. The Neighborhood Builders grant will allow it to expand a small business support team.

Expanding their program will help them understand and anticipate the needs of the 70+ small businesses located within the College Hill region.

Last Mile Food Rescue utilizes an app to connect volunteers to pick-up excess perishable, yet still good, fresh foods that would have been thrown away and delivers it within 60 minutes direct to organizations that feed the hungry in Greater Cincinnati. Last Mile will use its grant for staffing, technologies and new vehicles to keep the food fresh.

Since 2004, Bank of America has invested over $280 million in 50 communities through Neighborhood Builders, partnering with more than 1,400 nonprofits and helping more than 2,800 nonprofit leaders strengthen their leadership skills. In Cincinnati, nine nonprofits have been selected as a Neighborhood Builders, with the bank investing over $1.4 million dollars into these local organizations through the program since 2018.

The invitation-only program is highly competitive, and leading members of the community participated in a collaborative selection process to identify this year’s awardees.