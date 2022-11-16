NKY chamber recognizes Tilmes

The volunteer leader of Northern Kentucky’s signature public affairs program has received the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s community award.

Tom Tilmes, vice president of business banking for Republic Bank’s Covington location, will retire later this year and recently completed his tenure as chair of the NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues committee after serving on the committee for more than five years. During his time as chair, the reviews of the signature monthly breakfast event continued to improve.

NKY Chamber CEO Brent Cooper, Tom Tilmes and Corey Sidebottom

“I can’t say enough about the difference Tom has made at the chamber,” said Christie Rogers, NKY Chamber’s director of special events. “For example, when the chamber pivoted to virtual programming during the pandemic, Tom’s leadership was crucial in ensuring the content and programming had the greatest impact at a time when our community needed it the most.”

In addition to his leadership at the NKY Chamber, in his role at Republic Bank, Tilmes has used more than 30 years of industry experience to assist business professionals with their banking needs. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati, he currently serves as the board chair for the Covington Business Council and leads the council’s membership committee and started its networking group. He also serves on the St. Elizabeth Foundation’s business support committee as vice chair.

Previously, Tilmes served on the advisory committee to the economic and finance department at Northern Kentucky University, and he was also a founding board member of the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky.

It is his volunteer work, however, that truly helps him to understand the needs of the community, which has allowed him to better serve his clients and the market.

“Tom’s experience and pride in the local market has continued to reinforce his passion to invest back into the community,” said Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber president & CEO. “Through his work with Republic Bank, various business and civic organizations, and his many volunteer efforts at the NKY Chamber of Commerce, Tom has helped make a better community for his clients and all of us here in the Northern Kentucky Metro.”

Tilmes received the award at the NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues event on Nov. 15.