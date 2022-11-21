5 nonprofits advance in SVP innovation accelerator program

Social Venture Partners Cincinnati – a group of professionals who donate money and volunteer to provide hands-on, in-depth coaching, training and guidance for nonprofits – has moved five nonprofits forward in its new accelerator program.

Lauren Merten, SVP Executive Director

SVP Cincinnati last week selected the five nonprofits to move forward in Project XLR8, the funder’s enhanced community impact and investment program that aims to advance socially innovative ideas.

The five are:

Avondale Development Corporation, which is seeking to expand a program of resident ambassadors to provide trauma-informed care throughout the Cincinnati neighborhood of Avondale.

Cincinnati Recycling and Reuse Hub, which is hoping to increase its capacity with a larger, permanent facility to divert material from the landfill that can be recycled or reused.

Cornerstone Renter Equity, which wants to expand its Equity Club, which empowers families with low incomes to build assets, invest in themselves and contribute to their communities, to another Cincinnati neighborhood.

Last Mile Food Rescue, which wants to divert fresh, perishable food from the landfill to people who live in food deserts using its free farmers’ market distribution system.

Our Tribe, which plans to launch an Autism Doula Pilot Program that will offer education, home and community visits, doctor advocacy, resource mapping and action planning.

Each group will receive $2,500 in addition to the $1,000 they received in the first phase of the program. The five were chosen from a field of 11 for the first phase of Project XLR8, during which SVP partners worked closely with the nonprofits to brainstorm and refine their ideas.

During the second phase of Project XLR8, SVP partners will use their decades of expertise to take a deep dive into the specific areas of business expertise needed to make the nonprofits’ ideas a reality.

This 12- to 16-week phase will close with SVP partners selecting one idea next year as the focus of a sustained, multiyear community investment.

“Our partners are impressed by the innovative programs that have taken root in our area,” said Chris Shroat, SVP board chair. “We’re eager to help these organizations reach their goals to improve our community.”

Social Venture Partners welcomes corporate sponsors for Project XLR8. Various levels of sponsorship are available. Visit www.svpcincinnati.org/what-we-do or email info@svpcincinnati.org for more information.

Social Venture Partners drives social innovation by accelerating new, bold and creative solutions to Greater Cincinnati’s most urgent challenges. SVP is the only local funder that “goes beyond giving” money alone, pairing grantmaking with hands-on, in-depth coaching, training and guidance for nonprofits that want to help people reach their full potential.

Each of the local 60 Social Venture Partner members make an annual typically tax-deductible donation of $3,000. SVP seeks new partners who can make the financial commitment, but more importantly are interested in helping local nonprofits with their skills. Prospective partners should contact SVP’s executive director, Lauren Merten, at Lauren@svpcincinnati.org, to join.