Culture FIX: Nov. 23-29

Yes, this is the only weekend you’ll ever see me advocate holiday gift shopping, just not the kind where you have to outwait or outrace your competitors. We’re talking artful shopping, with a dash of dance and a heaping helping of music to kick off your Advent season. But remember to save enough to support your favorite organizations on #GivingTuesday.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Happy Thanksgiving!

Friday, Nov. 25

Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt | 4-11 p.m. Schmidlapp Event Lawn and Stage, Smale Riverfront Park. DETAILS: This holiday-themed Christmas festival for all ages will feature food, beverages, merchandise, holiday lights, plus choral and musical entertainment, all within a Cincinnati-infused, European theme. Continues Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 31.

cincinnatichristkindlmarkt.com

De la Dance Center, “The Nutcracker Jazzed Up” | 7:30 p.m. 5141 Kennedy Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45213. 513-871-0914. DETAILS: Let the “Nutcrackers” commence. This first of – count ’em – six regional variations on Tchaikovsky‘s iconic ballet takes significant license, as did arranger Duke Ellington, but honors the beauty, spirit and humor of the original. Maybe you should sample several different “Nuts” this year? Continues with 11 more performances through Dec. 11.

deladancecompany.org

Pendleton Art Center, Open Studios | 5-9 p.m. 1310 Pendleton St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-4339. DETAILS: This is the kind of Black Friday shopping that will stand the test of time – eight floors of diverse visual art from which to choose for that special, forever holiday gift. Visit M&M feature photographer Tina Gutierrez on the 2nd floor. Grab a bite or beverage in OTR while you’re in the neighborhood.

pendletonartcenter.com

Taft Theatre, Straight No Chaser | 8 p.m. 317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Founded during the 1996-97 school year at Indiana University, this 9-man vocal ensemble has sustained a high-level of excellence for an impressive 25 years. They match outstanding musicality with top-notch entertainment. Limited tickets remain.

https://tafttheatre.org

Saturday, Nov. 26

Conductor Elim Chan Pianist Conrad Tao

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Rachmaninoff & Elgar | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: For the second week in a row, the CSO features an emerging female conductor. Last week, it was the impressive Dalia Stasevska, whose Bartok was thrilling Friday morning. This coming weekend features Elim Chan leading two audience-pleasing showpieces: Sergei Rachmaninoff‘s expansive Piano Concerto No. 3 and Edward Elgar‘s sweeping “Enigma Variations,” with its famous, ravishing “Nimrod” movement. (There’s a lot of ravishing in this concert.) Soloist for the weekend has changed. Due to the cancellation by pianist Khatia Buniatishvili, the mulit-talented Conrad Tao makes a welcome return. Concert repeats Sunday at 2 p.m.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Crafty Supermarket | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Music Hall Ballroom, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: More artful shopping, but this time on the crafty end of the spectrum. Again, sure beats the mall for something unique and timeless. Shop local; buy art!

craftysupermarket.com

Sunday, Nov. 27

Smorgasbord of Advent Services…

Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains Christ Church Cathedral

Actually, you could catch both of these Advent-season tip-off services or take your pick among two of the region’s top church choirs performing repertoire anticipating the magic to come.

3 p.m. Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains, Advent Lessons and Carols |

325 W. 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-5354.

stpeterinchainscathedral.org

| 325 W. 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-5354. stpeterinchainscathedral.org 4:30 p.m. Christ Church Cathedral, An Advent Procession with Lessons and Carols |

318 E. 4th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-1817.

cincinnaticathedral.com

Museum Store Sunday | DETAILS: One more chance at season-specific shopping at one-of-a kind museum stores, showcasing broad assortments of highly curated, unique, mission-specific gifts. Click below to find a participating institution near you…

https://museumstoresunday.org/find-a-store

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Invest in your favorite nonprofits!