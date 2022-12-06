Rhinegeist serving more than beer

Rhinegeist Brewery is serving more than just beer at its Over-the-Rhine taproom.

The Cincinnati-based brewery is providing opportunities for nonprofits and human services agencies across the Greater Cincinnati region.

The brewery is currently in the middle of its second annual winter coat drive to support the work of the St. Vincent de Paul charitable organization.

Rhinegeist staff in front of Freestore’s distribution center.

Rhinegeist teamed up with eight or nine of its accounts — bars, restaurants, stores — in Columbus and Cincinnati.

Each site has a collection bin where patrons can drop off new and gently used coats, hats and scarves. Beyond that, $1 from the sale of its Truth IPA and Dad, a holiday hoppy ale, at those locations through December will also go to St. Vincent de Paul.

Additional details are available on Rhinegeist’s social media platforms and at its OTR headquarters.

“Yes, we love beer, but none of it would mean anything without people,” said Beth Boswell, community engagement and partnerships coordinator at Rhinegeist. “By being able to give back and have these impactful engagements, we get to connect on a deeper level with our community around us.”

The list of participants is “still kind of developing,” Boswell said. But one of those taking part is The Oak Tavern on Madison Road in Oakley.

The bar, noted for its smoked wings and its atmosphere, takes pride in supporting local breweries and the broader community, said Andrew Giniger, general manager.

“I would say the coat drive really sells itself but the beer and promotions certainly don’t hurt,” he said.

Boswell said the coat drive developed out of relationships with its account holders who wanted to do more for the community during the holiday season.

