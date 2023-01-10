Anthony Muñoz Foundation opens 2023 scholarship applications

The Anthony Muñoz Foundation is currently awarding thousands of dollars through its Straight ‘A’ Scholarship and Scholarship Fund.

Established as a nonprofit organization in April of 2002, the Anthony Muñoz Foundation’s mission is to engage the Tristate region to impact youth mentally, physically and spiritually. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $700,000 to 306 students through its Straight ‘A’ Scholarship, and over $2,000,000 to 100 students through its Scholarship Fund. Seniors eligible to receive scholarship money must be within the Foundation’s Area of Impact which includes 22 counties in southeast Ohio, southwest Indiana and northern Kentucky.

Anthony Muñoz

Straight ‘A’ Scholarship

The Muñoz Foundation is currently accepting nominations for its Straight ‘A’ Scholarship now through Friday, Feb. 24. Thanks to Mike’s Carwash, the foundation is awarding $42,000 in college scholarships to deserving Tristate seniors this year. (Nominate students for this award.)

Nominations can be sent in by educators, mentors, coaches, community members and any other school administration. Scholarship money will only be granted to seniors. However, freshmen, sophomores, and juniors are eligible to be recognized. According to the foundation, this scholarship awards high school students who are pursuing “Academic excellence, Athletic Achievement, is Actively serving in the community while possessing a strong Ambition, a winning Attitude and the ability to overcome Adversity.”

Eighteen Tristate students, nine male and nine female, will be recognized at the Straight ‘A’ Luncheon on Wednesday, April 26. All Straight ‘A’ nominees will receive a letter of achievement, along with name recognition on the Anthony Muñoz Foundation website. The eighteen senior finalists will all receive a one-time scholarship of $2,000. One male and one female overall winner will also receive an additional $3,000.

Scholarship Fund

The foundation is also currently accepting applications for its Scholarship Fund through Monday, May 1.

Developed through Anthony Muñoz and his family’s passion to help deserving students reach their dreams, Scholarship Fund is a $20,000 opportunity for high school seniors attending a college or university within the foundation’s Area of Impact. (Apply here).

Students are chosen for the scholarship based upon financial need, academic achievement, ability to overcome adversity and their ambition to succeed. A list of eligible and ineligible colleges and universities, along with further eligibility requirements can be found here.

Finalists are narrowed down and interviewed by mid-May. Recipients chosen will be recognized and awarded on Sunday, June 11, at the foundation’s annual Hall of Fame Dinner.