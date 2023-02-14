Funder backs student mental health

Local nonprofit 1N5 has been awarded $35,000.

The grant by the Charles H. Dater Foundation is to fund, in part, Building Resiliency in Youth (BRiY).

BRiY mental health education, suicide prevention and stigma reduction programming aligns with the Dater Foundation’s funding preference, which is to enrich young lives in the Greater Cincinnati region.

Through BRiY, 1N5 serves 197,000 students K-12 at 125 local schools and six universities with mental health education, suicide prevention and stigma reduction.

Nancy Eigel-Miller

“We’re thankful for the continued support and trust of the Charles H. Dater Foundation,” said Nancy Eigel-Miller, 1N5 founder and executive director of 1N5. “There is increased demand for our services, and we continue to equip students, teachers, and parents with the necessary tools to incite real and meaningful change amid the youth mental health crisis.”

The Charles H. Dater Foundation makes grants to nonprofit organizations in the Greater Cincinnati area to carry out programs that benefit young people with a focus in the areas of arts/culture, education, healthcare, social services and other community needs.