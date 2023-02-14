Local bank logs 12K volunteer hours

Cincinnati-based First Financial Bank and its 2,000 associates gave more than 12,000 volunteer hours and over $4.3 million in donations during 2022.

“We are proud to reflect on the results of our commitment to help our neighbors during 2022,” said Roddell McCullough, chief of corporate responsibility for First Financial. “These numbers are a tangible representation of our company’s mission of being a positive influence to help our clients and communities thrive.”

Roddell McCullough

Volunteer hours and cash donations were shared with organizations throughout First Financial’s four-state footprint of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, as well as organizations beyond those four states, thanks to virtual and remote volunteering.

In Greater Cincinnati, First Financial’s contributions to the community included over $2.4 million in donations and over 5,600 volunteer hours.

First Financial’s “Give First” program enables generous gifts of time from its associates. First Financial offers up to 8 hours of paid time off for full-time associates to pursue volunteer activities during work hours.

Funds provided by First Financial, Greater Cincinnati’s fifth-largest bank based on local deposits, to local organizations increased the total amount of community donations from First Financial to $19.25 million since 2018, which far exceeds the goal of $8.5 million originally established in its Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) for 2018-2022.

First Financial’s commitment to communities was also validated when its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act earned the highest overall rating of Outstanding in 2021 from the Federal Reserve Board. This rating accounted for First Financial’s performance in providing an excellent level of qualified community development donations and investments.