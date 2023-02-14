School leadership group hosts event

An education leadership preparation group will host an event aimed at connecting interested volunteers to their passion.

“We are so lucky to live in a community where people want to help,” said Elisa Hoffman, founder and executive director of the nonprofit School Board School. “However, it’s not always clear how you can help. This event brings together organizations working on everything from arts education, to tutoring, to advocacy, to running for office, so no matter what you’re interested in, there’s likely an organization at the event that can help you!”

Elisa Hoffman

School Board School’s Impact Fair on Feb. 23 provides an opportunity for community members to connect with 20 different local nonprofits, departments at Cincinnati Public Schools, and campaign consultants to find out how they can make a difference for children in Greater Cincinnati. The event will be held from 7-8 p.m. at the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber of Commerce officers.

This event is set up like a college or career fair, where participants will have a chance to move from table to table to talk with representatives from the organizations.

Register here: https://impactfair2023.eventbrite.com

School Board School, founded in 2018, equips education advocates and aspiring school board members with the knowledge and network to drive systemic change.