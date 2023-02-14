Accelerator expanding programming

Aviatra Accelerators, a Cincinnati nonprofit accelerator dedicated to empowering women and small businesses, with education, resources and connections, has created SOAR, a new program of workshop-style events for women with an entrepreneurial interest.

In Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky, Aviatra’s SOAR will offer two workshops per month on a variety of topics important to entrepreneurs including marketing, business law, self-care, SBA loans and hiring.

“We are expanding our programming opportunities for 2023 to meet women where they are,” said Aviatra CEO Jill Morenz. “SOAR represents a way for women in business to understand more about what it takes to start and grow a business and meet like-minded women.”

Jill Morenz

Aviatra will also offer SOAR programs on a bi-monthly basis in Dayton.

Aviatra’s SOAR workshops will be held at a variety of locations throughout Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky and Dayton.

To learn more about SOAR and to register for the February workshops or future workshops, visit https://www.aviatraaccelerators.org/soar.

Additionally, Aviatra is offering free workshops called “Side Hustle without the Hustle,” focused on providing meaningful information to help entrepreneurs quickly establish a second income stream business.

There are two upcoming “Side Hustle without the Hustle” workshops, open to anyone with a business idea, one on Feb. 21 in Grant County and one on March 18 at Alloy Development in Norwood, with more planned for later in the spring and summer.

For more information or to register, go to https://www.aviatraaccelerators.org/sidehustlewithoutthehustle

With a presence in Dayton, Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, Aviatra Accelerators has helped over 3,000 female entrepreneurs create 15,000 jobs and receive millions in funding and its alumni have generated a cumulative total of over $1 billion in earned revenues.