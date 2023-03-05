Christ, Indiana hospitals expand link

Patients of Margaret Mary Health now have access to Christ cardiovascular providers

The Christ Hospital Health Network will make its heart specialists available five days a week to patients of Margaret Mary Health, a Batesville, Ind., hospital that has collaborated with the Mt. Auburn institution for 32 years.

The expansion of services now offers patients access to specialists from one of America’s best heart programs at Margaret Mary Health’s main hospital campus in Batesville. Primary care providers at Margaret Mary Health will work closely with the cardiology team from the Christ Hospital Heart & Vascular Institute.

“We are excited and looking forward to expanding our collaboration with Margaret Mary Health, a healthcare leader in southeast Indiana,” said Debbie Hayes, president and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network. “By making available the best cardiology team in the region, patients will have access to leading-edge technology and comprehensive treatment plans. The expansion of services is one more example of how our team demonstrates their willingness to do everything it takes to care for patients across the Tri-State region.”

Debbie Hayes

Cardiologists from the Christ Hospital Heart and Vascular Institute are able to diagnose and treat a variety of cardiac conditions including, aortic aneurysm, heart attack, heart failure, high blood pressure, pulmonary hypertension, vascular disease and more.

“We’ve had an outstanding relationship with The Christ Hospital Heart and Vascular Institute cardiologists for a very long time,” said Liz Leising, president, and CEO of Margaret Mary Health. “We’ve successfully established processes between our ER staff and the Christ Hospital Chest Pain Network to significantly reduce the time between heart attack diagnosis and in-hospital treatment for our patients, decreasing heart attack death rates and saving countless lives in Ripley and Franklin counties. Our expanded collaboration will focus on replicating that same level of excellence in coordinated care in our outpatient cardiac services as well.”

U.S. News & World Report ranks Christ Hospital, with 1,300 physicians and 6,500 total employees, as the No. 1 hospital in the Cincinnati region.

Margaret Mary Health employs 800 serving a population of more than 65,000 residents in Ripley, Franklin and surrounding southeast Indiana counties.