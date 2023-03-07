Animal shelter seeking foster homes

Cincinnati Animal CARE is in search of new foster families.

Fosters help provide temporary homes for the shelter’s animals who are awaiting adoption. Fostering is crucial to Cincinnati Animal CARE’s mission and is the future of animal sheltering nationwide. Fostering turns the community into an extension of the animal shelter, gets pets out of an overcrowded facility and informs their keepers about their behavior in a home versus the overwhelming shelter environment.

Geraldine Chavez, who has fostered with Cincinnati Animal CARE since June 2021, is with her 26th foster. Pictured here is Wumbo (right), who is available to adopt at CAC and Serena (left), an early foster of Geraldine’s who she adopted in April 2022.

“We can’t do what we do without our foster fam,” said Ray Anderson, CAC’s community engagement manager. “With 100 kennels and 8,000 animals annually, there’s no way we could house only one dog per kennel and be a no-kill organization without fosters… they literally save lives every day.”

Fostering with Cincinnati Animal CARE is free.

Cincinnati Animal CARE is Cincinnati and Hamilton County’s only open-intake, no-kill animal shelter and the county’s sole provider of dog warden (animal control) services.

The shelter provides necessary supplies and veterinary care, and fosters provide a safe, temporary, loving home.

The shelter will work with foster families’ schedules with multiple options like daytrips, weekend “slumber parties,” or however long a family wants.

Foster families with existing pets are welcome.

Cincinnati Animal CARE provides foster opportunities for dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, and other small animals.

CAC will host an open house March 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the shelter at 3949 Colerain Ave in Northside.

Visitors will be able to speak with staff and other fosters and potentially leave with their first foster pet that evening.