Post office releasing museum stamp

The postal service printed 30 million railroad station stamps

The U.S. Postal Service will host a national unveiling of its new railroad stations stamps March 9 at the iconic art deco Union Terminal train station, which is featured on one of the stamps.

Noteworthy railroad stations began appearing on the American landscape by the 1870s. This issuance features five architectural gems that continue to play an important role in their communities: Tamaqua Station in Pennsylvania; Point of Rocks Station in Maryland; Main Street Station in Richmond, Va; Santa Fe Station in San Bernardino, Calif; and Union Terminal, now known as the Cincinnati Museum Center, in Cincinnati.

“Just as the railroad represents progress and movement, railroad stations hold stories of industry and commerce, of migration and hope for the future, of reunions and goodbyes,” said Daniel Tangherlini, governor, U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors. “They are gateways and crossroads where lives meet.”

All five of the stations featured on these stamps are listed in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register of Historic Places.

Derry Noyes served as art director for the project. Down the Street Designs designed and created the digital illustrations and typography.

Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at: usps.com/railroadstations.

Besides postal service officials, attendees expected to attend include: Elizabeth Pierce, president and chief executive officer, Cincinnati Museum Center; Alicia Reece, president, Hamilton County commissioner; Janice Forte, Cincinnati Heritage Program; Nick Cates, GBBN Architects; John Lomax, retired WKRC 12 news anchor.