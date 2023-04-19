Summerfair poster by artist Danny Caro is now available

The 2023 Summerfair poster created by local artist Danny Caro is now available. The poster had its unveiling at HighGrain Brewery, which has created a new beer featuring the poster’s artwork on its label.

The beer is available on tap at HighGrain Brewery and at select Kroger stores in the region.

The poster is available at summerfair.org and at Summerfair 2023, which will be held at Coney Island from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4.

﻿Tickets to Summerfair are $10 (cash only at the gate), with children 12 and under admitted free. Advance one-day or multi-day tickets are $15 and available online at summerfair.org.