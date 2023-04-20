Easterseals Redwood raising $26 million to expand campus, add capacity

Easterseals Redwood has announced the public phase of its “Power of Work. Power of Purpose” transformational campaign – the most ambitious philanthropic effort in the organization’s history – during a beam-signing ceremony at its Walnut Hills Campus.

Gov. Mike DeWine, Mayor Aftab Pureval and other local dignitaries attended an event to launch the transformation of the Easterseals Redwood Walnut Hills Campus through its “Power of Work. Power of Purpose” campaign.

Pam Green is Easterseals Redwood CEO

Easterseals Redwood is a nonprofit that advances 100% equity, access and workforce inclusion for people with disabilities, people facing economic disadvantages and veterans. Kicked off by a donation from MacKenzie Scott in 2020, the $26 million raised through the “Power of Work. Power of Purpose” campaign will be used to expand and renovate the Easterseals Redwood Walnut Hills Campus, creating 100,000 square feet for workforce solutions and learning initiatives and increasing the size and production of its packaging and fulfillment center.

“Employment is so much more than just a job,” said Pam Green, Easterseals Redwood CEO. “Work gives us a purpose, and purpose gives us power. This campaign is critical in transforming not only the physical space of Easterseals Redwood but the lives of the people we serve and the entire community. It will allow us to expand not only our square footage but also the workforce solutions and services that we are able to offer, helping to drive inclusivity throughout the region and ensuring the people we serve find their purpose.”

In addition to more square footage and expanded workforce solutions, the “Power of Work. Power of Purpose” campaign will create an endowment and enhance Easterseals Redwood’s programs allowing for innovations that will reach people across the region. A 7,000-square-foot Military and Veteran Services Center will also be established and will be the first of its kind in the region providing a full range of services and resources as well as a gym, gaming room and more.

“Kroger and Easterseals Redwood have partnered for more than four decades, creating a lasting impact on the Greater Cincinnati community with regards to diversity and inclusion in the workforce,” said Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO, The Kroger Co, and executive chair of the campaign. “This ambitious campaign will expand Easterseals Redwood’s portfolio of services establishing the first military and veterans service center, a world-class construction academy, providing 21st-century workforce development training and more. Easterseals Redwood will be able to reach more people and place more individuals in meaningful employment.”

Easterseals Serving Greater Cincinnati and Redwood NKY combined agencies on August 1, 2022, allowing both organizations to serve more individuals with disabilities, veterans and people facing economic challenges on both sides of the Ohio River.

“We currently serve around 7,000 individuals and their families throughout southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky,” said Danielle Gentry-Barth, VP of agency advancement and veteran services at Easterseals Redwood. “With the combination of Easterseals and Redwood last summer and the ‘Power of Work. Power of Purpose’ campaign, we will reach more people, partner with more businesses to prioritize diversity in our workplaces and community, and ultimately connect people to services and resources so they can thrive.”

The community has invested $24.7 million toward the “Power of Work. Power of Purpose” campaign goal. This includes philanthropic support from MacKenzie Scott; Farmer Family Foundation; Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation; PLK Communities; Kroger; including others. www.eastersealsredwood.org.