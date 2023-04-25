Send your proposal for ‘Black & Brown Faces’ exhibition this fall at Cincinnati Art Museum

Paloozanoire and a curatorial committee are now accepting artist proposals to create original artwork for its 2023 “Black & Brown Faces: VERIFIED” exhibition, to be hosted at the Cincinnati Art Museum from Nov. 24 -Jan. 21.

This is the third iteration of the “Black & Brown Faces” exhibition, building on projects in 2020 and 2022. “VERIFIED” will explore the impact of Black and brown culture, invention and innovation on the development of American and global culture. This will be a multimedia exhibition featuring the work of approximately 15 Midwest artists of color.

The 2022 exhibition, “Paying Homage To,” recognized 15 Cincinnati leaders, all individuals of color, driving change in their community, disrupting the norm and lifting others through their work.

“We’re excited to continue the tradition of creating meaningful and impactful dialogue,” said Ray Ball, co-founder and chief operating officer of Paloozanoire. “This year’s concept is truly groundbreaking yet incredibly timely — celebrating the innovation and inspiration Black & Brown culture has provided on a global scale.”

“The Cincinnati Art Museum is pleased to be partnering with Paloozanoire, continuing the Black & Brown Faces project,” Cynthia Amnéus, the museum’s chief curator, said. “We applaud the work being created by local and regional artists and are committed to fostering our relationship with our local creative community. Paloozanoire asks artists: How do we recognize creators and thought leaders as originators of their own work and concepts?

Artists chosen to participate in the 2023 “Black & Brown Faces” exhibition will receive a stipend to cover supplies needed to create their art. To apply, complete and submit the artist proposal form by midnight on May 19.

Paloozanoire invites artists to interpret how Black and brown innovators of the past, present and future influence culture in any of the following areas:

Entertainment

Health and Science

Beauty and Fashion

Food and Agriculture

Further, Paloozanoire encourages artists to consider and interpret the concept of being verified. Black & Brown thought leaders have historically struggled to maintain ownership of their intellectual and creative property in a society grappling with racial bias and inequalities. The advent of social media allowed creators to show their work on their terms but further complicated the struggle to benefit from widespread adoption or admiration of their individual ideas.