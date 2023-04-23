Duke Foundation awards grants to climate preservation organizations

The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded 10 grants totaling $200,000 to organizations in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky focused on climate resiliency and protecting natural resources.

This funding is a long-standing investment for the Duke Energy Foundation. In the past five years, the foundation has awarded 70 grants to support over 45 regional nonprofit organizations with more than $1 million in grants to propel their environmental resiliency projects.

“We appreciate our community partners on Earth Day, and every day, for their commitment to protect and enhance our region’s natural resources,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “By investing our time and financial resources to support these organizations, we can make a positive impact together.”

In addition to the foundation grants, Duke Energy employees participate in a variety of volunteer opportunities. Duke Energy employees recently cleaned up litter with the Cardinal Land Conservancy and planted trees with the Clermont Park District. During Earth Day weekend, groups volunteered with the Ross Township Village and Farm Garden Club, Thomas More University, Greater Cincinnati Earth Coalition and Colerain Township Spring Spruce Up.

“With Duke Energy’s generous support over the last five years, we have been able to enhance the accessibility and quality of green spaces and connect historically marginalized Cincinnati neighborhoods to the benefits of nature,” said David Schmitt, executive director, Mill Creek Alliance.

This year’s grant awardees each received $20,000. They include:

Kentucky:

The Boone Conservancy

Thomas More University

Grant County Chamber of Commerce

Ohio:

B the Keeper

Cardinal Land Conservancy

Metro Parks of Butler County

Mill Creek Alliance

MyWhy

Ohio River Foundation

Taking Root