Green Umbrella summit to imagine possibilities of sustainability 

Green Umbrella’s 10th annual Midwest Regional Sustainability Summit will include a full day of programming with 60-plus speakers and an exhibitor expo around the theme, “Imagine What’s Possible.” The 2023 theme invites attendees to come together in collective hope and renewed resilience amid the climate crisis. The summit will be from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., May 12, at the Duke Energy Convention Center

Each year, the conference brings together hundreds of visionary leaders to share inspiring, forward-thinking, and solution-oriented ideas that propel us toward a healthier, more resilient, sustainable, and equitable future.

Sustainergy Cooperative will receive an award for sustainability impact. Aaron Parker will be honored with a leadership award at the event. Your Store of the Queen City/Meiser’s Fresh Grocery and Deli will be honored for sustainability innovation.

Joining the 2023 Summit as keynote speaker is Dr. Katharine Wilkinson, a bestselling author, climate strategist and teacher.

This year’s plenary panel also features three prominent sustainability leaders who will dig deeper into climate justice action and possibilities at the neighborhood, metro, and national levels.

Throughout the day, more than 60 speakers will join the 20 breakout sessions covering topics such as:

Climate resilience, neighborhood planning, community leadership and trust building.

Pursuing electrification at the municipal level.

Food waste solutions and strategies across Ohio.

Corporate real estate decarbonization.

During the program, Green Umbrella will honor two organizations and three individuals for their impact, innovation, and leadership at the Summit:

Sustainergy Cooperative, Sustainability Impact Award

Your Store of the Queen City/Meiser’s Fresh Grocery and Deli, Sustainability Innovation Award

Chris Clements, Meg Maloney, and Aaron Parker, Sustainability Leadership Award

The event will also include an expanded art exhibition featuring 27 regional artists whose work aligns with this year’s summit theme. Curated by local artists Devan Horton and Sarah Richard, the exhibition will feature a variety of mediums including paintings, sculptures, performances, sustainable fashion, and interactive and participatory installations.

Tickets are $175 for Green Umbrella members, $200 for non-members, and $60 for students. Cost includes a day of programming, breakfast, vegetarian lunch, awards program, expo and art exhibition access, and networking reception.

# www.midwestsustainabilitysummit.org