Ohio announces more than $7 million to Cincinnati arts and museums

More than 20 Greater Cincinnati arts organizations are set to receive over $7 million in grants from the Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program. The program was enabled by legislation sponsored by Republican Sen. George Lang of West Chester and is meant to help arts organizations and museums recover from the pandemic.

Cincinnati’s Playhouse in the Park is set to receive more than $1.2 million in state grants as part of the pandemic recovery.

Funding can be used to help pay for employee compensation, excluding bonuses; employee recruitment, rehiring, and training expenses; rent or mortgage payments; and operating costs.

Local grants ranged from $2,600 (Cincinnati Choral Society) to $1.5 million (Cincinnati Museum Center). Notably, the Museum Center, Cincinnati Ballet and Playhouse in the Park will receive grants of more than $1 million. A total of $50 million is available through the program. A second round of funding will be announced later.

“Ohio’s arts communities are an integral part of why Ohio stands out as a great place to live and a great place to visit,” said Governor DeWine. “These grants will help ensure that communities continue to have access to the programming and learning experiences Ohioans love. Click on this link for a comprehensive list of grant recipients.

