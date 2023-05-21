Duke Energy Foundation sponsors storm training for first responders, law enforcement

The Duke Energy Foundation announced it has sponsored $55,000 in grants for the Duke Energy Storm School, which trains first responders, emergency management agencies and law enforcement to learn more about how Duke Energy prepares for severe weather.

“Preparing communities to respond to severe weather impacts takes all of us,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “Together with our fellow first responders, we are committed to keeping our region resilient. These grants will help provide our partners with the tools and training to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way.”

Approximately 30 EMA and first responders learned from Duke Energy experts in meteorology, storm preparation and restoration, and grid resiliency to understand how the company makes decisions and work to restore power after a storm.

“Duke Energy is a crucial and close partner of the Hamilton County EMA,” said Director Nick Crossley. “We appreciate this generous donation and, more importantly learning more about their detailed response plans before, during and after severe weather impacts our communities.”

Duke Energy urges customers to be prepared as the spring and summer storm season approaches. Create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need for at least two weeks, especially medicines, water, nonperishable foods and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm hits.

