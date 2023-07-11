VIA Institute on Character and Mayerson Academy merge to meet world demand

Two pioneering Cincinnati nonprofits, VIA Institute on Character and Mayerson Academy, have announced their merger. And according to the news release: “The world is now a step closer to amplifying human goodness.”

VIA Institute on Character is the global leader in helping people build better lives for themselves and others by leveraging the newest findings from psychological science on core personality strengths. Mayerson Academy is dedicated to activating strengths in individuals, teams, and organizations and specializes in improving culture and performance in schools and local nonprofit organizations. The combined company will operate under the name VIA Institute on Character.

Donna and Neal Mayerson

(Photo by Tina Gutierrez for Movers & Makers)

Neal Mayerson, founder of both organizations, will continue to lead the VIA board of directors. Dr. Jeffrey Levy will continue in his role as CEO of VIA. Jillian Coppley, in her new role as president and chief program and services officer, will lead the expansion of local and global programs and services of the combined organization. Headquarters for the merged company will remain in Cincinnati.

“While this merger will strengthen our ability to generate scientific knowledge and practical tools to help our international audience better their lives, we will continue to see Cincinnati as our epicenter for demonstrating how important this work can be,” said Neal Mayerson.

Dr. Jeffrey Levy Jillian Coppley

“Every day, 10,000 people take VIA’s Character Strengths Survey to boost well-being, strengthen their resilience, and discover how to express their very best qualities,” said Dr. Levy. “The combined organization will continue to put character strengths at the center of everything we do – from research to practical applications in education, leadership, and the workplace – and help shift humankind toward the better.”

With more than 900 published peer-reviewed studies on character strengths, VIA has long been regarded as a trusted expert for scientists, researchers, and lecturers around the world, as well as a valuable resource for educators, coaches, therapists and consultants to help those they work with. The new organization will comprise VIA’s research, education, and training programs including Mindfulness-Based Strengths Practice, along with former Mayerson Academy programs: Thriving Learning Communities, Strong Workplace Solutions, Strong Cincinnati, and an online learning platform known as HUB 24.