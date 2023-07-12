BLINK set for fourth iteration in October 2024

The giant public art spectacle, BLINK, will return to the streets and buildings of Cincinnati in the fall of 2024, stretching from Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20.

“PichiAvo” from 2022

(Photo by Rhine Media)

BLINK straddles the intersection of physical and digital art, drawing both artists and attendees from all over the globe. The biennial event is the nation’s largest light, art, and projection mapping experience. In 2022, the event drew 2.1 million attendees from 29 different states and was also responsible for a $126 million direct economic impact for the Cincinnati region.

“String Theory for Dummies” and “To the Moon”

(Photos by Zak Kauth)

With this date announcement, BLINK producers invite interested venues within the 2022 BLINK footprint to submit and become an integral part of the process from the very beginning. Keep an eye out for artist applications in September, and more details in the interim.

Executive Director Justin Brookhart looks forward to applying everything he has learned to crafting a successful 2024 event.

“I am honored to be leading the charge to return BLINK for its fourth edition in 2024,” said Brookhart “The work and impact wouldn’t be possible without the artists, partners, and supporters who put their time and energy in to create such a magical experience, and I’m thrilled to work with them again.”

“Radiant Rose”

(Photo by Rhine Media)

ArtsWave, the largest source of funding for the region’s arts, also powers the BLINK experience. Alecia Kintner, ArtsWave president & CEO, said: “As a nationally ranked top 20 most arts vibrant community, Cincinnati remains a leader in arts innovation and participation. The more the public invests in the arts through the ArtsWave Community Campaign, the more exciting our region becomes. BLINK is a vivid example of how – with sufficient investment and imagination – the arts can drive Cincinnati’s rise and growth, creating a wave of economic and social benefits.”

Andrew Salzbrun, managing partner of AGAR and a BLINK co-founder, looks forward to bringing new voices to 2024’s event. “BLINK embodies the diverse and collaborative spirit of the midwest. The invitation for global artists and local residents to connect through art, provides fertile ground for inspiration, community building and economic growth of the region. As a steward of that opportunity, it’s an honor to bring BLINK back in 2024.”

BLINK was inspired by a series of events called Lumenocity, in which the facade of Cincinnati Music Hall was illuminated to accompany music performed by the Cincinnati Symphony and Pops. Missing from the 2022 festival, projection mapping will return to Music Hall for 2024.

About BLINK

BLINK is a four-day, 30-city-block, outdoor art experience that unites street art, projection mapping, light-based installations, and music.

BLINK is produced and curated by its executive partners – the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, AGAR, and the Haile Foundation, and produced in conjunction with ArtWorks, Cincy Nice and ish – to provide opportunities for regional artists and bring in global creators all in the pursuit of a stronger community.