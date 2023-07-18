First Financial Bank partners with United Way to deliver backpacks, school supplies to students

A greater Cincinnati bank and its employees are helping dozens of children get ready for the upcoming school year by donating backpacks filled with supplies they’ll need in the classroom.

Associates from First Financial Bank filled more than 100 backpacks with pre-sharpened pencils, two-pocket folders, markers, crayons, a notebook, index cards and glue sticks.

The First Financial Bank team loading backpacks for delivery

They then delivered school supplies to the United Way of Greater Cincinnati on Reading Road on Friday, July 14. The organization plans to deliver the backpacks to families in the weeks leading up to the first day of classes.

The donation is part of United Way’s Backpacks for Success program. The annual effort looks to promote the long-term financial stability of families by supporting student success and education.

“Filling all these backpacks with school supplies has been a joy for our team, because we know that getting off to a great start at the beginning of the school year is a first step in improving financial wellbeing for children and entire communities,” said Jennifer Saylor, banking services manager at First Financial Bank.