Findlay Market hosts pair of ‘Greening the Market’ recycling events

Findlay Market is hosting a pair of upcoming “Greening the Market” events to help residents responsibly dispose of hard to recycle items.

Events will take place July 21 and July 28 in the outdoor market space across from ETC Produce & Provisions. Below are details about each event, including items eligible for recycling as well as any instructions or fees for taking part.

Events are part of Findlay Market’s “Greening the Market program“

July 21:

Plastic straws

Wrapped and unwrapped plastic utensils

Grocery store-style plastic bags/packaging

Bread bags

Contact lens packaging

Oral care products

No. 5 plastic containers that typically don’t get recycled, such as butter or yogurt containers

All items must be clean and dry.

July 28:

Light bulbs ($1/each to recycle)

Batteries ($1/pound)

General electronics smaller than a shoebox such as: phones, tablets, laptops, chargers, cords, curling irons, hair dryers, etc. ($10/person up to two full grocery bags)

These recycling events are a partnership with the Cincinnati Recycling and Reuse Hub. They’re part of Findlay Market’s year-round “Greening the Market” initiative. Another example is its composting program for residents. Other partners are Hamilton County R3Source and the Ohio EPA.

Erin Brookhart

Erin Brookhart, the market’s manager, oversees these sustainability programs. She voiced excitement over expanding “opportunities for our community members to engage with our ongoing efforts.”

Additional information about Findlay Market’s sustainability efforts are available at www.findlaymarket.org/greeningthemarket.