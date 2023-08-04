‘Love Wins’ in Cincinnati with new ArtWorks’ mural at Queen City Radio

ArtWorks is set to commemorate 50 years of Pride celebrations in Cincinnati with the formal unveiling of its latest mural.

The piece – titled “Love Wins” – is in its final stages of preparation at 220 W. 12th above Queen City Radio in Over-the-Rhine.

A dedication celebration is set for Sunday, Aug. 27, from 3 to 6 p.m.

The project is a collaboration with Cincinnati Pride. The organization works to promote inclusion and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community across the region.

The design, from Chroma Projects’ Matthew Dayler, showcases the colorful history of the local LGBTQ+ community in Cincinnati. The vivid depictions highlight triumphs and celebrations, but also moments of protest and heartache.

A team of 12 ArtWorks apprentices, ages 18 to 21, have already spent six weeks painting the mural. They’re working alongside teaching artists Daniel Baker and Orion Inez.

Apprentice Samara Bill voiced excitement about seeing the community’s reaction to their work.

“It’s amazing to be part of something so big with such genuine people who want to make an impact on the Cincinnati community,” Bill said.

The project received financial support of Procter & Gamble and the city of Cincinnati’s Career Pathways Initiative.

Nearly 20 P&G associates received training from a team of ArtWorks apprentices and teaching staff to participate in creating the mural. They took part in two painting days in July. Cincinnati Pride members also helped paint the mural this summer.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to… contribute to such a visible display recognizing the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community to Cincinnati,” said Brent Miller, P&G senior director of Global LGBTQ+ Equality.

Apprentices will complete their work on the mural in early August. After that, they’ll apply a clear, protective sealant. The scaffolding will come down in mid- to late August ahead of the dedication ceremony at Queen City Radio. The event will include a DJ, performances and food and drinks. Queen City Radio staff are preparing specialty cocktails to sell during the event.

“Love Wins” posters featuring the mural design will be available for purchase during the dedication and through the Cincinnati Pride website.