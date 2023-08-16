YWCA Greater Cincinnati names Kuhns new COO

YWCA Greater Cincinnati selected a veteran of the local education and nonprofit sectors to serve as its new chief operating Officer.

The 155-year-old nonprofit announced the selection of Alex Kuhns on Wednesday.

Kuhns comes to YWCA after serving for a year in the same position at Shelterhouse, which provides low-barrier shelter services to Greater Cincinnati residents experiencing homelessness.

Prior to that role, Kuhns spent seven years as the executive director at UpSpring, aiding children experiencing homelessness across the region. He also served four years on the Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education, including one year as president.

“We are thrilled to have Alex bring his leadership and commitment to the YWCA,” said Rickell Howard Smith, president and CEO of the YWCA Greater Cincinnati. “His vast experience will help drive our mission and programming to eliminate racism and empower women forward.”

Kuhns earned a degree in early childhood education from the University of Cincinnati, a Bachelor of Science in social studies education from Ohio University and a Master of Education from Lindsey Wilson College.

His past community work includes being a past member of the Northside Community Council and holding a position on School Board School’s board of trustees.

YWCA Greater Cincinnati