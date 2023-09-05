Wave Pool again represents Cincy at NYC’s famed Armory Show

Wave Pool is exhibiting this week at the famed New York City Armory Show.

The Cincinnati-based gallery received an invitation to take part in the internationally known art fair for the third straight year. This year’s event is taking place Thursday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 10 at The Javits Center on Manhattan’s west side.

The show features more than 800 artists representing more than 35 countries. Wave Pool is the only gallery from the region and one of only 11 in the not-for-profit section.

Artist Sheida Soleimani created a field of 100 cast aluminum tulips to represent the first 100 protesters killed in Iran since the slaying of Mahsa Amini in 2022.

The Wave Pool showcase includes its three most recent Welcome Editions by artists Baseera Khan, Lorena Molina and Sheida Soleimani. Welcome Editions are limited edition art objects fabricated at least in part by Cincinnati-based refugees and immigrant artisans.

Soleimani is an Iranian-American artist.

The Armory Show has become a cornerstone of the New York cultural landscape since its founding in 1994.

www.wavepoolgallery.org