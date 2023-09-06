Tasty Meals on Wheels fundraiser supports hungry Cincy, NKY seniors

One of the biggest – and tastiest – fundraisers supporting the region’s most in-need older residents is set to return in mid-October.

The annual Bust a Crust! campaign allows a person to buy whole pies, specialty desserts or individual slices from local restaurants and bakeries as a way to raise money for Meals on Wheels Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky. The participating “Pie Masters” donate a portion of those sales to the nonprofit.

Meals on Wheels delivers meals, transportation and social connection to roughly 10,000 seniors living in 11 counties in Ohio and Kentucky. The organization delivers more than 1 million meals every year.

The campaign launches on Oct. 14. New this year, pies will be available for entire month of November.

“We heard from our donors last year – they wanted more ways to buy pies and support our seniors,” said Sarah Celenza, Chief Giving Officer of Meals on Wheels. “(C)onsumers can buy pies where they want – and when they want, while helping thousands of local seniors get the food and services they need to stay in their homes.”

Now in its fourth year, the Bust a Crust! event has grown into the organization’s biggest annual fundraiser. In 2022, more than 6,000 pies were sold.

Celenza described the fundraiser as a way to support area seniors and local small businesses at the same time.

Meals on Wheels is currently looking for more corporate sponsors and Pie Masters to support Bust a Crust! effort. Details are available on the organization’s website.

