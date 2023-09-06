Community Event, Fundraising, Nonprofit Funding

Tasty Meals on Wheels fundraiser supports hungry Cincy, NKY seniors

by  • 

One of the biggest – and tastiest – fundraisers supporting the region’s most in-need older residents is set to return in mid-October.

The annual Bust a Crust! campaign allows a person to buy whole pies, specialty desserts or individual slices from local restaurants and bakeries as a way to raise money for Meals on Wheels Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky. The participating “Pie Masters” donate a portion of those sales to the nonprofit.

An advertisement for Meals on Wheels' Bust a Crust! fundraiser.

Meals on Wheels delivers meals, transportation and social connection to roughly 10,000 seniors living in 11 counties in Ohio and Kentucky. The organization delivers more than 1 million meals every year.

The campaign launches on Oct. 14. New this year, pies will be available for entire month of November.

“We heard from our donors last year – they wanted more ways to buy pies and support our seniors,” said Sarah Celenza, Chief Giving Officer of Meals on Wheels. “(C)onsumers can buy pies where they want – and when they want, while helping thousands of local seniors get the food and services they need to stay in their homes.”

Now in its fourth year, the Bust a Crust! event has grown into the organization’s biggest annual fundraiser. In 2022, more than 6,000 pies were sold.

Celenza described the fundraiser as a way to support area seniors and local small businesses at the same time.

Meals on Wheels is currently looking for more corporate sponsors and Pie Masters to support Bust a Crust! effort. Details are available on the organization’s website.

Meals on Wheels Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky