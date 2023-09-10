Activities Beyond the Classroom to help honor CPS Hall of Fame inductees

Cincinnati Public Schools and Activities Beyond the Classroom are teaming up to recognize a collection of former student-athletes and coaches who left indelible marks on the district and the Greater Cincinnati community.

The group of 14 CPS legends make up the latest induction class for the CPS Athletics Hall of Fame. Founded in 2010, the hall of fame includes a number of celebrated sports figures, like longtime Big Leaguers Dave Parker and Don Zimmer, former NBA big man LaSalle Thompson, and gold medal-winning sprinter Mary Wineberg.

The 2023 class includes no shortage of standouts of its own. The honorees starred for CPS schools from 1950 to 2010. They found successes in a number of sports, including baseball, basketball, cross country, football, swimming, tennis, and track and field.

The youngest inductee, BJ Lowery, was an all-state football performer for Hughes High School. The 2010 CPS graduate went on to star as a defensive back for the Iowa Hawkeyes before spending time with the NFL’s Denver Broncos.

Lowery also earned varsity letters in baseball, basketball and track and field.

This class includes two other athletes – Mike Raita (Aiken High School, 1976) and Kristie Veneman (Bradshaw) (Western Hills, 1986) – who achieved incredible personal success on various athletic surfaces during their scholastic careers.

Raita, who went on to become a sports broadcaster, was a standout in soccer, baseball, basketball and football for the Falcons. Veneman was a key player for Mustangs in volleyball, swimming and softball.

The rest of the class includes:

Gail Ash (Hughes, 1986) – basketball

John Deininger (Central Vocational,1957) – diving

Linwood Marshall (Western Hills, 1979) – football

Linda Norwell (Walnut Hills, 1973) – basketball

Ed Shuttlesworth (Woodward, 1970) – football

After leaving Woodward, Shuttlesworth played college ball at the University of Michigan. He was the leading rusher for the Wolverines’ 1972 and ’73 teams, which lost only once in a 22- game span.

At the time of his graduation, he was Michigan’s all-time leader in rushing attempts and ranked third in rushing yards. He parlayed his collegiate success into a pro career with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL.

Tragically, not all members of the induction class are able to join their fellow honorees in person. Four members of the class are being inducted posthumously: Lucinda Applebury (Farris) (Aiken, 1985) in track and field; Ralph Crosthwaite (Western Hills, 1954) in basketball; Brian “Bam” Frazier (Woodward, 1982) in football and baseball; and Dan Rosenthal (Hughes, 1950) in swimming

Also being enshrined are a pair of coaches who spent decades guiding young boys and girls on to success in sports and beyond. Jack “Bear” Campbell was a football coach at Woodward (1962-78) Walnut Hills (1979-85), while Lannis Timmons coached basketball at Western Hills (1995-2001, Woodward (2003-13) and Oyler (2017-18).

Josh Hardin, CPS’ athletics manager, described the district as having an “incredibly rich and historic pedigree with athletics,” and noted these coaches and athletes exemplify that.

“These athletes and coaches have distinguished themselves both on and off the field of play,” he added. “We are privileged to have an opportunity to invite these model athletes and coaches back to our district and community to recognize their accomplishments.”

Celebrating past and future success

CPS and Activities Beyond the Classroom, will recognize the honorees during an induction ceremony Thursday, Oct. 5, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati’s West End neighborhood. Local sports broadcasters John Popovich and Lincoln Ware will emcee the dinner and ceremony, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The ceremony is open to the public, but tickets are required. Cost is $40 and tickets are available for purchase online.

Since 2004, Activities Beyond the Classroom has served as an extracurricular and outreach organization that works with the Greater Cincinnati education community. It focuses its efforts in areas ranging arts and athletics to mentorship opportunities.

Members of last year’s CPS’ Athletics Hall of Fame induction class

Nominations to the CPS Hall of Fame are open to all male and female athletes and coaches, living or deceased, who distinguished themselves at one of the district’s 14 high schools that offer sports.

For consideration, a former CPS student-athlete must have demonstrated good citizenship while in high school and after graduation. Athletes must be out of high school for at least 10 years.

“Extracurricular activities such as athletics provide opportunities to build leadership, teamwork, responsibility and self-discipline,” said Sally Grimes, ABC’s executive director. “ABC is proud to help honor these outstanding inductees, all of whom are excellent role models for current Cincinnati Public Schools students.”

Cincinnati Public Schools’ Athletics Hall of Fame