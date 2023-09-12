On 9/11, Cincinnati residents climb stairs to honor fallen NYC firefighters, raise money for families

More than 600 people took turns climbing up and down stairs at FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium on Sept. 11 to raise nearly $50,000 for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Each year, the foundation sponsors 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs around the country to honor and remember New York-area firefighters who lost their lives working to save others in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks in New York City in 2001.

As part of the memorial climb, each participant scales the equivalent of the 110 stories, the height of the World Trade Center towers.

Funds raised during the event go to families of fallen firefighters and also support other related FDNY programs.

Cincinnati’s annual climb took place Saturday inside the 25,000-seat soccer stadium in the West End neighborhood. Most participants wore typical running and walking apparel, but groups of regional firefighters wore heavy rescue equipment similar to what the New York firefighters had on Sept. 11, 2001. That includes the members of the current Cincinnati Fire Department recruit class.

The year’s event sponsor was Cincinnati-based Cintas Corporation. The Fortune 500 company provides companies with products and services ranging from uniforms and mops to fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service.

“Cintas is proud of its annual support of the Nation Fallen Firefighters Foundation to help remember the sacrifice of all affected by the tragedy of 9/11,” said John Amann, president and chief operations officer at Cintas Fire Protection.

The U.S. Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in 1992 to lead a nationwide effort to honor firefighters across the United States who’ve died in the line of duty. Over the past 30-plus years, the nonprofit foundation has worked to support the families, colleagues, and organizations of fallen firefighters, while also working to reduce preventable firefighter death and injury.

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation