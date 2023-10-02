Cincinnati Health Network changes name to better reflect clients’ needs

After decades in operation, a longtime regional health care agency for those experiencing homelessness has changed its name to better reflect the current needs of its clients.

Starting Monday, the Cincinnati Health Network began operating under the name NeighborHub Health.

The organization has been around since 1986, growing to serve more than 10,000 clients every year. It provides access to medical and dental care, behavioral treatment and HIV support services.

Leadership decided to make the name and branding change to better reflect what it described as the “changing face of homelessness” and the needs of those living through it, according to Brian VanderHorst, CEO of NeighborHub Health.

Brian VanderHorst, CEO of NeighborHub Health

VanderHorst noted that more people today run the risk of becoming unhoused because they’re living under temporary shelter, facing housing insecurity due to the risk of eviction or grappling with unsafe living conditions.

He noted that rebranding allows clients to better identify with the organization and the vital health services it offers.

“We take our role as a hub of services for this population seriously, and our new name says it all. We’re committed to helping our neighbors experiencing homelessness by providing a hub of comprehensive resources to serve their health needs,” VanderHorst, said.

NeighborHub Health assists those who seek its services at five permanent locations across Cincinnati.

NeighborHub Health Primary Care Center, 40 E. McMicken Ave.

Barron Shelterhouse for Men, 411 Gest St.

Hatton Shelterhouse for Women, 2499 Reading Rd.

Peter T. Frame Primary Care Center, 4138 Hamilton Ave.

Center for Respite Care, 1615 Republic St.

The organization also operates a Mobile Medical Care Van that makes trips to various locations across the region.

VanderHorst stressed that despite his organization’s new look, it remains committed to its mission to ensure access to quality, comprehensive health care to everyone in Greater Cincinnati.

“While our name is different, our primary focus is and always will be healthcare,” he added.

NeighborHub Health