CPS wants family feedback on 2023 school year so far

Cincinnati Public Schools invites students, parents, caregivers, staff and the community to weigh in on how the school year is going so far.

On Monday, the district opened its fall climate survey to those associated with each of its 66 schools. It asks questions about academics, behavior and culture.

Family members can take the survey online. Students will complete it at school and employees will receive an email link with a unique URL for a staff-specific survey, per the district.

The survey will take a few minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous, according to the district’s website. It will remain open through Oct. 13.

“We know our staff, students and families love our schools. We also know there is always room for improvement,” CPS wrote in a release.

Cincinnati Public Schools is Ohio’s second-largest school district, serving about 36,000 kindergarten through 12th-grade students spread across a 91-square-mile area.

Then-new Superintendent Iranetta Wright launched the climate survey initiative last school year as a way to evaluate how CPS stacks up against other similar districts across the nation. The surveys place a particular emphasis on the experience of families with students who attend Cincinnati schools.

CPS had two surveys last year – one in the fall and one in the spring. The district presented results of those first two surveys during public meetings of the Cincinnati Board of Education.

Plans are for the administration to compare the feedback it receives over the next two weeks to the information it gathered previously. The data will help the district to monitor progress, identify trends and note any areas of success or concern, according to CPS.

The survey is part of an ongoing, comprehensive effort by CPS to gather feedback about the state of the district overall and at each of its individual schools.

The overall goal is to help CPS leaders make informed decisions about approaches to education and efforts to support its students and teachers.

