Cincinnati Works adds former Santa Maria Community Services staffer to leadership team

Cincinnati Works has added Dr. Meghan Corwin to its leadership team to serve as the nonprofit’s director of employment services.

Corwin will lead a team that works closely with job seekers and employer partners. It will be her job to develop employer partnerships, create innovative workforce pipelines and manage Cincinnati Works’ program services and staff. She’ll also be responsible for all programming and curricula, compliance and targets, strategic planning, recruitment, hiring and staff professional development.

Her first day at the Walnut Street office is Oct. 16.

“I’m thrilled to join Cincinnati Works and build on the incredible work that is already impacting employers across the Tri-State area,” said Corwin, who earned a Ph.D. in multicultural and equity studies in education from Ohio State University.

Dr. Meghan Corwin

Cincinnati Works partners with regional employers on a number of workplace initiatives to address poverty across the region. In addition to helping identify quality candidates for open positions, the nonprofit also supports the needs of second-chance hires and provides skills development training to prepare prospective employees for the workforce.

Prior to selecting Corwin, Cincinnati Works went through a competitive candidate search, according to Ross Turpeau, the organization’s chief workforce officer.

In the notice of her hiring, Cincinnati Works stressed that Corwin has a “passion for helping people,” citing her experience with creating programs that assist individuals with reaching their professional potential. She’s a “driven and energetic leader,” who seeks to further diversity, equity and inclusion in organizations and eliminate poverty in the Greater Cincinnati community,” Turpeau added.

Before joining Cincinnati Works, Corwin spent nearly two years as director of workplace development for Santa Maria Community Services. Most recently, she’s been an adjunct faculty member at the University of Cincinnati in its College of Education, Criminal Justice and Human Services.

Stops along her career have also included a stint as the TEACh Cincinnati Coordinator at Miami University and she’s worked as a freelance Safe Zone Ally Program trainer for more than 14 years. As a certified Safe Zone Ally Program trainer, Corwin develops and implements diversity, equity and inclusion training programs for colleges, universities, corporations and other organizations.

Members of the Cincinnati Works team

Turpeau expects Corwin to build upon those past professional experiences and help Cincinnati Works strengthen its community impact.

“Meg brings a truly unique set of skills to this position with her workforce development experience, academic and research-based background, leadership skills, and her passion for serving our community,” he said.

