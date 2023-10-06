Son of Holocaust survivor, Nobel laurate Elie Wiesel to speak at Union Terminal 

Have you seen one act create infinite impact?

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center will host its 2023 Annual Meeting, featuring Elisha Wiesel – the son of Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel. Hosted on October 24 at 7 p.m. at historic Union Terminal, the Center celebrates a year of growth and impactful work.

“As we grow our work in remarkable ways, be a part of our community and learn about the ripple effects of our mission,” said David Wise, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center. “From Upstander Award winners joining forces to tackle systemic issues in Cincinnati to local educators using our resources to reach thousands of students, we have witnessed how one act can have infinite impact.”

Elisha Wiesel, son of Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel, will speak about his father’s legacy, the importance of Holocaust education today, and what we all can do to stand up to antisemitism and injustice. Elisha Wiesel is currently a Founding Partner and Chief Risk Officer of ClearAlpha Technologies, chairs Entrio, an Israeli FinTech company, and is rebooting the Elie Wiesel Foundation.

Elie Wiesel visited the Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati in 2012. Nearly 7,000 individuals came together to hear him speak at Xavier University. It was one of his last talks on such a large scale. That evening, Wiesel gave an impassioned speech on the importance of Holocaust memory, and our collective obligation to speak out about human rights atrocities.

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center will also be presenting the Lilly & Mark Kurtz Award to this year’s winner – Carrie McCarthy. A longtime teacher and supporter of Holocaust Education, McCarthy currently teaches at Cincinnati Public Schools.

“Carrie embodies the spirit of this award. She’s a seasoned educator committed to furthering Holocaust education in our community,” said Lauren Karas, the Center’s Director of Education. “She not only coordinated the logistics of our five-year partnership with Cincinnati Public Schools, but has also created engaging, relevant, and student-centered lesson plans to deepen their learning.”

Registration for the 2023 Annual Meeting, hosted at Union Terminal on October 24 at 7 p.m., can be found here.

