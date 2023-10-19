Survey aims to strengthen arts, culture investment across Ohio

The Ohio Arts Council is conducting a short online survey to better understand how it can best invest resources to support artists and cultural institutions across the state.

Created in 1965, the OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally and economically. Financial assistance from the state of Ohio and the National Endowment for the Arts goes directly to artists, cultural organizations and communities hosting arts-centric programming.

On Thursday, the OAC announced 182 grants totaling nearly $600,000. The state’s 2024-2025 operating budget included a record commitment of $51.1 million to support the arts.

Questions on this year’s survey focus on the quality of the state’s arts and culture programming. It asks how the arts have affected your personal life, what types of arts and culture events you attend and whether or not you believe public funds or tax dollars should be spent on the arts.

Respondents can complete the online survey in five minutes or less.

The survey is open to Ohio residents. Each resident should take it only once. All survey respondents are eligible to win one of five $50 gift cards.

Responses will remain anonymous, but the OAC does require a person to give their full name and email address.

The survey closes on Friday, Nov. 3.

“We hope to reach as many Ohio residents as possible with this survey. We encourage you to take it yourself and share it widely with your community,” the OAC wrote in a release.

Ohio Arts Council survey