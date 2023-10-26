UC Health, CPS partner for district-wide Stop the Bleed training

UC Health and Cincinnati Public Schools are teaming up to prepare local high school students with potentially life-saving skills to use in emergency situations.

The institutions are introducing a district-wide Stop the Bleed training program to all junior and senior students. The initiative aims to empower students – and educators – with knowledge and skills needed to respond in the critical minutes following a traumatic injury. Among skills learned are hemorrhage control techniques.

UC Health’s Trauma Outreach team will lead and deliver the training. Training courses will take place at individual schools throughout the remainder of this year and moving forward.

A kickoff training took place on Oct. 16 at Hughes STEM High School. About 4,000 students will take part over the course of the school year.

Students who complete the training will receive an Ohio Department of Education-approved credential for Bleeding Control for graduation, per CPS.

“Our partnership with UC Health enhances the safety of our school community, but also empowers our students with knowledge, skills and confidence to ‘Stop the Bleed,'” Iranetta Rayborn Wright, CPS’ superintendent and CEO, said during a press conference on Tuesday. “By teaching our students life-saving skills, together, we are equipping them with preparedness and compassion to create a safer, more resilient community.”

Stop the Bleed programming is part of what UC Health considers a movement to empower students and staff with knowledge and tools to act swiftly in times of crisis.

It’s the first district-wide health partnership of this kind with CPS. In the past, similar first-aid trainings have been offered at individual schools or as part of classes. But CPS noted this is the first effort to expand it to all of its high schools.

This collaboration will set in motion a series of training sessions at CPS. UC Health plans to use existing resources and supplies through its Trauma and Prevention Outreach program. In the future aspects, the organization is exploring potential grants to expand offerings as part of its long-term goal, according to a spokesperson for UC Health.

“By arming them with the knowledge and tools to act swiftly in times of crisis, we’re paving the way for a community that’s better

prepared to face the unexpected, ultimately protecting lives,” said Amy Makley, director of trauma at UC Health.

UC Health