Own piece of theater history through Cincinnati Arts Association fundraiser

Performing arts fans can own a piece of local theater history and support the Cincinnati Arts Association in the process.

The TAKE THE STAGE fundraising campaign will allow donors to own a piece of the original stage floor used in Procter & Gamble Hall at the Aronoff Center for nearly 30 years. It got replaced this summer by a new red oak stage.

Since the opening of the Aronoff in 1995, the Procter & Gamble Hall stage has hosted hundreds of shows and stars from “Hamilton,” Disney’s “The Lion King,” and “The Phantom of the Opera” to Patti LaBelle and Tony Bennett.

For a donation of $250, supporters will receive a framed shadowbox that includes an engraved piece of the stage and an image of the theater. It will come with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Funds raised through the sale of the stage pieces will go to CAA’s TAKE THE STAGE campaign.

Founded in 1992, the Cincinnati Arts Association is a nonprofit organization that oversees the programming and management of two of the Tristate’s preeminent performing arts venues – the Aronoff Center for the Arts and Music Hall. It also supports performing and visual arts.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward CAA’s Education & Community Engagement programs. The ECE department has served more than 2 million children and adults since its inception nearly three decades ago.

Contributions to TAKE THE STAGE campaign are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

Take the Stage campaign