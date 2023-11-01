Residents needed for CPS’ Audit Committee

Cincinnati Public Schools is looking for several volunteers to help audit the district and enhance accountability.

The CPS Audit Committee aims to provide objective, outside assistance to the Cincinnati Board of Education to ensure the district’s audit functions and related matters receive adequate oversight.

The Audit Committee generally meets on the fourth Wednesday every other month from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at CPS’ Education Center on Burnet Avenue. There are six required in-person meetings per year.

CPS is looking for no more than 10 community members to join the Audit Committee. The body also consists of the three members of the Board of the Education’s Budget, Finance and Growth Committee.

An ideal candidate will have a background in at least one of the following specialty areas: business, accounting, audit, finance, law, information technology, human resources, operations, compliance and risk management, according to CPS. The district noted that knowledge about school finance and/or governmental accounting is a plus.

Community members will receive approval from the Board of Education. Appointed community members will serve three-year terms. The terms are staggered.

Committee members must reside within the district boundaries. CPS employees aren’t eligible to serve.

To apply, please complete this online application by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. Questions should go to Lauren Roberts, CPS’ chief audit executive.

CPS Audit Committee application