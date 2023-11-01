Floral artists needed for Cincinnati’s upcoming Art in Bloom show

The Cincinnati Art Museum is looking for floral artists to showcase their respective creative visions during the return of Art in Bloom next April.

Art in Bloom is a biennial celebration of fine art and floral designs. For the first time since the show’s inception in 2001, floral artists can submit an application and a collection of jurors from various worlds – horticulture to fine art to wine – will vote to determine the participants.

Ann Keeling, chair of Art in Bloom 2024, noted the idea this year is to significantly expand the event’s reach – geographically and also by inviting a broader audience of floral artists to create designs to “delight and surprise Cincinnati Art Museum visitors.”

There’s a large-scale floral artistry category to ensure there are displays in areas throughout the museum grounds, Keeling said.

Online applications are due by Wednesday, Nov. 22. Art in Bloom runs from Friday to Sunday, April 26-28.

“The jury will be looking for diverse creative viewpoints from floral artists of all kinds – from professionals to aspiring and floral hobbyists – or artists who don’t traditionally use flowers as their medium,” added Keeling, a Cincinnati Art Museum trustee.

During Art in Bloom 2024, visitors can enjoy the selected florists’ creations throughout the galleries and grounds for free during the museum’s regular open hours. The exhibition will also include special programming, events and family-friendly activities.

Ann Keeling

Much of this year’s focus is on the work of Natasja Sadi, an Amsterdam-based floral artist and author. Traditionally, she creates arrangements from flowers and photo-realistic sugar flowers inspired by Dutch-masters paintings that are often held in Delftware vessels.

While Sadi’s work will drive the theming and activations, the Cincinnati Art Museum wants to assemble an elite roster of floral artists from around the world to take part. The application is open to professional, aspiring and hobby artists.

Below is a list of this year’s Art in Bloom jury:

Christopher “Plant Kween” Griffin – a Brooklyn-based Black, queer and non-binary kween and author of “You Grow, Gurl!”

– a Brooklyn-based Black, queer and non-binary kween and author of “You Grow, Gurl!” Kevin Hart – sommelier and owner of Hart & Cru in Pendleton

– sommelier and owner of Hart & Cru in Pendleton John Hinger – principal and owner of Quince & Quinn, a design and lifestyle store

– principal and owner of Quince & Quinn, a design and lifestyle store Teruko Nesbitt – certified teacher of the Sogetsu School of Ikebana

– certified teacher of the Sogetsu School of Ikebana Michael Thompson – an interdisciplinary artist, designer, ethnographer and poet

The Cincinnati Art Museum plans to notify selected artists no later than early January. At that time, each artist will receive more specific event details, an invitation to informational meetings and a list of next steps.

Art in Bloom | Application form