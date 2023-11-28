Features, Fundraising

The event production vendors and suppliers M&M readers love

We surveyed Movers & Makers readers who told us what companies and individuals they consider to be the best at serving nonprofits in producing their fundraising events. Here are the 2023 Event Vendor winners:

Music Hall Ballroom

Large event venue (capacity of more than 250)

Winner: Music Hall Ballroom 

Runner-up: Memorial Hall 

ARCO, Price Hill Will

Medium event venue (capacity up to 250)

Winner: ARCO, Price Hill Will 

Runner-up: Metropolitan Club 

Metropolitan Club

Small event venue (capacity less than 100)

Winner: Metropolitan Club 

Runner-up: The Carnegie Center of Columbia Tusculum 

Eat Well Celebrations & Feasts

Caterer

Winner: Eat Well Celebrations & Feasts  

Runner-up: Jeff Thomas Catering  

Janet Hill Events

Event planner

Winner: Janet Hill Events  

Runner-up: Chrissie Blatt Creative 

Chrissie Blatt Creative

Event designer

Winner: Chrissie Blatt Creative 

Runner-up: Joe Rigotti, Accent on Cincinnati 

All Occasions

Rental company (equipment and/or supplies)

Winner: All Occasions Event Rental  

Runner-up: Cincinnati ToolBank 

Prestige Audio Visual & Creative Services

Specialty lighting

Winner: Prestige Audio Visual & Creative Services  

Runner-up: Vincent Lighting Systems  

Event audio/video

Winner: Prestige Audio Visual & Creative Services  

Runner-up: ITA Audio Visual Solutions 

Robin Woods Flowers

Florist

Winner: Robin Wood Flowers  

Runner-up: Adrian Durban Florist  

Paige Pederzani Photography

Event photographer

Winner: Paige Pederzani Photography  

Runner-up: Alex Davis Photography 

Susan Johnson

Auctioneer

Winner: Susan Johnson 

Runner-up: Steiner Auctions  

Sterling Cut Glass

Award creator/supplier

Winner: Sterling Cut Glass

Runner-up: Gilson’s

Bob Herzog

Emcee

Winner: Local 12’s Bob Herzog 

Runner-up: Team of Q102’s Natalie Jones
    & Kiss 107’s Jon Jon Curl  

Airwave Band

Live music or entertainment

Winner: Airwave Band

Runner-up: The Sly Band

Seemless Printing

Printing company

Winner: Seemless Printing 

Runner-up: Graphic Village 

Tri State Parking

Valet service

Winner: ​​Tri State Parking 

Runner-up: Prestige Valet, 513-871-4220