The event production vendors and suppliers M&M readers love

We surveyed Movers & Makers readers who told us what companies and individuals they consider to be the best at serving nonprofits in producing their fundraising events. Here are the 2023 Event Vendor winners:
Music Hall Ballroom
Large event venue (capacity of more than 250)
Winner: Music Hall Ballroom
Runner-up: Memorial Hall
ARCO, Price Hill Will
Medium event venue (capacity up to 250)
Winner: ARCO, Price Hill Will
Runner-up: Metropolitan Club
Metropolitan Club
Small event venue (capacity less than 100)
Winner: Metropolitan Club
Runner-up: The Carnegie Center of Columbia Tusculum
Eat Well Celebrations & Feasts
Caterer
Winner: Eat Well Celebrations & Feasts
Runner-up: Jeff Thomas Catering
Janet Hill Events
Event planner
Winner: Janet Hill Events
Runner-up: Chrissie Blatt Creative
Chrissie Blatt Creative
Event designer
Winner: Chrissie Blatt Creative
Runner-up: Joe Rigotti, Accent on Cincinnati
All Occasions
Rental company (equipment and/or supplies)
Winner: All Occasions Event Rental
Runner-up: Cincinnati ToolBank
Prestige Audio Visual & Creative Services
Specialty lighting
Winner: Prestige Audio Visual & Creative Services
Runner-up: Vincent Lighting Systems
Event audio/video
Winner: Prestige Audio Visual & Creative Services
Runner-up: ITA Audio Visual Solutions
Robin Woods Flowers
Florist
Winner: Robin Wood Flowers
Runner-up: Adrian Durban Florist
Paige Pederzani Photography
Event photographer
Winner: Paige Pederzani Photography
Runner-up: Alex Davis Photography
Susan Johnson
Auctioneer
Winner: Susan Johnson
Runner-up: Steiner Auctions
Sterling Cut Glass
Award creator/supplier
Winner: Sterling Cut Glass
Runner-up: Gilson’s
Bob Herzog
Emcee
Winner: Local 12’s Bob Herzog
Runner-up: Team of Q102’s Natalie Jones
& Kiss 107’s Jon Jon Curl
Airwave Band
Live music or entertainment
Winner: Airwave Band
Runner-up: The Sly Band
Seemless Printing
Printing company
Winner: Seemless Printing
Runner-up: Graphic Village
Tri State Parking