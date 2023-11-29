Great Parks brings pack holiday lights recycling program

Great Parks of Hamilton County is bringing back its holiday lights recycling program this season to divert thousands of pounds of material from going into regional landfills. The 10th annual program will also serve as a fundraiser for the award-winning park system.

Holiday light sets will be accepted in specially marked bins at six Great Parks sites from Dec. 1 through Feb. 1. The list of sights is outlined below.

Both LED and traditional bulb string lights can be dropped off. Both the bulbs and wiring are recyclable. Other recyclable materials, including the packaging for the lights, won’t be accepted as part of this initiative.

Cohen Recycling will collect and recycle all the wiring and light sets. At the conclusion of the program, Cohen will present a check to Great Parks for the value of the recycled material.

Last year’s check was for $2,635.38.

Great Parks – which operates 22 parks and preserves – views the annual holiday lights recycling program as key to its sustainability efforts. Residents recycled more than 7 tons of material last year.

Drop-off locations

Farbach-Werner Nature Preserve – Ellenwood Nature Barn

Glenwood Gardens – Gatehouse

Miami Whitewater Forest – Visitor Center

Sharon Woods – Sharon Centre

Winton Woods – Winton Centre

Woodland Mound – Breezy Point Pavilion