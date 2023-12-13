GCF adds Sara Bolton as chief of staff

Greater Cincinnati Foundation has named Sara Bolton as chief of staff.

In this newly created executive team role, Bolton will develop organizational culture strategies centered around improving operations and optimizing what GCF calls “human capital.” Bolton will assume the role Jan. 8.

“Sara’s ability to build a high-performing learning and results-oriented organization will be a tremendous asset as we seek to accelerate our work and drive sustained community impact,” said Matthew Randazzo, GCF president and CEO.

Sara Bolton

Bolton comes to GCF from AMEND Consulting, where she served as vice president of business services. There, she instituted the Entrepreneurial Operating System – a people-centric set of simple tools and principles – to improve business efficiency. Her duties also included overseeing team operations and performance.

Bolton spent 11 years in leadership roles at the Health Collaborative. As VP of programs and services, she led a 22-person team and managed relationships with 35 member hospitals. She also guided a $19.5 million operating budget.

Before moving into the nonprofit realm, Bolton held research and lab positions with the likes of Procter & Gamble, Viacord Processing Laboratory and Hoxworth Blood Center.

Bolton is active on several local boards of directors, including Interact for Health and Forest Hills Foundation for Education. She’s also a member of the grant committee for bi3, the philanthropic arm of Bethesda Inc.

Other volunteer roles include board positions with Hoxworth and Best Point Education & Behavioral Health, previously known as The Children’s Home of Cincinnati.

Bolton earned a bachelor’s degree from Miami University and completed a master’s in public health at the University of Cincinnati. She’s also a graduate of the Cincinnati Chamber’s C-Change program.

“I have long admired the work of GCF and am thrilled to join the team,” said Bolton. “I can’t think of a better way to leverage my collective experiences to serve this great city and its people.”