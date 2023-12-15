DePaul Cristo Rey gets $200K gift for unique work-study program

DePaul Cristo Rey High School received a $200,000 endowment gift to support its unique work-study program and the students who benefit from it everywhere.

The donation came from Christy and Terry Horan, well-known philanthropists and volunteers in Cincinnati. The couple gave the money in honor of longtime DePaul Cristo Rey volunteer Doug Miller.

Terry Horan is president and chief executive officer of Horan, an employee benefits and retirement plan consulting company.

Terry Horan, DPCR President Siobhan Taylor and Doug Miller

Miller served as Horan’s executive vice president prior to retiring. Beyond his 33-year career, Miller has been a “reliable, engaged and valued” DePaul Cristo Rey volunteer, Terry Horan said.

“Doug’s transformational work has helped build the Corporate Work-Study Program at DePaul Cristo Rey,” Horan continued. “His tenacity to identify job placements for students at local companies is nothing short of remarkable.”

‘Working’ to change the lives of young people

DePaul Cristo Rey is one of 39 career-focused, college preparatory high schools making up the Cristo Rey Network. The Catholic institution aims to provide top educational opportunities to talented students who come from families with limited economic means.

To make the education affordable, DePaul Cristo Rey partners with businesses and the community to operate its unique work-study program. Students go to a job five days a month at one of 85 partner organizations around the region.

Students receive a paycheck that helps fund their education at DePaul Cristo Rey.

DePaul Cristo Rey High School students

Beyond the financial component, student participants learn and practice professional skills and receive exposure to different industries, fields and careers. Students’ professional development at their work-study jobs goes hand-in-hand with their school’s college-prep academic program.

In short: The students are doing “real work” while being exposed to careers and professionals that help shape their future goals, according to Siobhan Taylor, the school’s president and CEO.

The Horans’ gift will support several aspects of the program, including underwriting jobs for students employed by a local nonprofit.

“As a private school that exclusively serves students from families of limited economic means, DePaul Cristo Rey relies on the generosity of friends, including the Horans, for support,” Taylor said.

“Christy and Terry’s gift will truly make a significant and lasting difference to our students,” she added. “(We) could not be more grateful.”

DePaul Cristo Rey Corporate Work-Study Program