Brighton Center president wins NKY Community Award

The president and CEO of Brighton Center, Inc. received recognition this week with an NKY Community Award.

Wonda Winkler accepted the award Wednesday at the Board of Directors, Advisors, Past Chair Luncheon presented by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

Sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, the award goes to individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Northern Kentucky in recognition of their positive impact on the community.

Winkler is one of seven people to receive the award this year. The others are Jeff Earlywine, Roger Babik, Ken Lewis, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rev. Fowler and Marianne Schmidt.

Wonda Winkler receives her NKY Community Award from John Hawkins and Lytle Thomas.

Winkler oversees a range of programs and services at Brighton Center, a nonprofit based in Newport. The community agency offers workforce development services, early childhood education, substance abuse recovery services for women and neighborhood programs.

“For more than three decades, Wonda has played a pivotal role in the Northern Kentucky community,” said NKY Chamber President Brent Cooper. “Her leadership at Brighton Center over the years has been tremendous.”

Meet Wonda Winkler

Beyond her role with Brighton Center, Winkler has played a “critical leadership role” for several community organizations and regional efforts, Cooper continued. She serves on several boards and committees, including the Growing Regional Outcomes through Workforce NKY Steering Committee, the Northern Kentucky Partners for Health and Northern Kentucky Nonprofits for Social Justice Coalition.

For her efforts, Winkler was the first recipient of the Women’s Initiative Spirit of Achievement Award. She recently received recognition as the NKU Haile College of Business Humanitarian of the Year Award. Winkler earned an MBA from Northern Kentucky University after graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Thomas More University.

Previously, Toyota named Winkler an Outstanding Woman of Northern Kentucky in 2016.

“We want to thank Wonda for her dedication to this community and are honored to present her with the NKY Community Award,” Cooper said.