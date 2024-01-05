Mayerson JCC Jewish & Israeli Film Festival returns in February

The Mayerson JCC Jewish & Israeli Film Festival returns this February with a range of films showcasing unique Jewish and Israeli stories.

Events will take place from Feb. 3 to Feb. 29. The lineup includes nine in-person and four virtual screenings, as well as several short films. Virtual showings and companion special features will have a 48-hour watch availability.

Most films offer optional supplementary programming. That includes conversations with directors as well as local experts on issues covered in the films.

The festival kicks off with an opening night screening of “Matchmaking” at Memorial Hall. The story speaks of a forbidden romance between Jewish Orthodox young man and the one girl he can never have, and the only one he wants.

“Against everything he knows and every value he holds dear, Moti will be forced to go out on a limb in the most unexpected and unusual of ways,” the film’s description reads.

The festival’s closing night feature at Union Terminal will be a showing of “The Story of Annette Zelman.”

“Annette Zelman, an art student living in Paris in the early 1940s, and her Catholic classmate, Jean, fall in love and dream of the life they could build together. What follows is a tale of love and resistance that plumbs the depths of human passion, prejudice, and betrayal.”

Other films include “Barren,” Irena’s Vow,” “Children of Nobody,” “Jerry’s Last Mission,” “The Holy Closet,” “Remembering Gene Wilder,” “GIADO – Holocaust in the Desert,” “Vishniac,” “Stay With Us” and “Less Than Kosher.”

None of the films have a rating, but Mayerson JCC described them as suitable for mature audiences only. More details are available on the organization’s website.

About the film festival

The Mayerson JCC Jewish & Israeli Film Festival dates back to the 1988 Israeli Film Festival in honor of the 40th anniversary of the state of Israel. It took place again in 1992 with a three-film slate and became an annual tradition in 2011.

Today, the stated goal of the festival is offer Greater Cincinnati residents to experience thought-provoking stories told from Jewish filmmakers from around the world. Organizers view the event as an opportunity to build community by attracting community organizations and experts to speak about the issues presented in the diverse slate of films, according to a release from Mayerson JCC.

Mayerson JCC Jewish & Israeli Film Festival